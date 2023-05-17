The Belfast, Mount View of Thorndike and Searsport baseball and softball teams were in action on the high school diamonds on Monday, May 15, a scenario that resulted in a mixed bag of results for the Waldo County ball squads.
On Monday, the Vikings prevailed over Dexter, while the Mustangs split with Maranacook of Readfield, as the baseball team earned the win. Additionally, the Lions were downed by Lawrence of Fairfield.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Baseball
Lawrence 11, Belfast 2
At Fairfield May 15, the Bulldogs took a bite out of the Lions and roared to a nine-run win. Lawrence scored three runs in the second inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth, while Belfast plated a pair in the third.
Bobby Banks, Gary Gale, Thomas Littlefield and Alec Rolfe rapped hits for Belfast, while Luke Littlefield and Ethan Abbott scored.
For Lawrence, Parker Higgins (2 runs), Michael Hamlin (hit, RBI, 2 runs), Hunter Lee (hit, run), Jacob Frazee (3 runs, RBI), Gavin Wilson (hit, run, 2 RBIs), Braden Littlefield (3 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Gavin Lunt (run) and Cole Quirion (hit, RBI) paced the offense.
Curtis Littlefield, Gale and Luke Littlefield pitched for the Lions and allowed seven hits and six walks, with four strikeouts.
Lee and Hamlin worked the bump for the Bulldogs and allowed four hits and six walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Mount View 6, Maranacook 1
At Thorndike May 15, the Mustangs galloped to a five-run win over the Black Bears. Mount View scored one in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth, while Maranacook scored in the fourth.
The Mount View offense was paced by Noah Hurd (hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Bernie Dodge (hit), Miles Carter (hit), Collin Jones (3 hits, run), Aaron Reed (2 runs), Anthony Lepore (hit, run) and Stuart Knowlton (2 hits, 2 RBIs).
For Maranacook, River Fallos (hit), Kody Goucher (2 hits), Robbie Vivenzio (hit, run), Caldre Glowa (hit), Jacob McLaughlin (hit) and Ethan Galouch (hit) paced the offense.
Hurd pitched for the Mustangs and allowed seven hits and one walk, with 14 strikeouts.
McLaughlin pitched for Maranacook and allowed nine hits and two walks, with 10 strikeouts.