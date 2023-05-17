Sports

The Belfast, Mount View of Thorndike and Searsport baseball and softball teams were in action on the high school diamonds on Monday, May 15, a scenario that resulted in a mixed bag of results for the Waldo County ball squads.

On Monday, the Vikings prevailed over Dexter, while the Mustangs split with Maranacook of Readfield, as the baseball team earned the win. Additionally, the Lions were downed by Lawrence of Fairfield.