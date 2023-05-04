AUGUSTA — A new brand of fútbol officially is coming to the high school ranks this fall after the Maine Principals’ Association voted to add a fifth class for eight-player soccer.
At the MPA’s annual spring conference at the Samoset Resort on Wednesday and Thursday, April 26-27, “the soccer report was accepted, including eight-player soccer,” said Mike Bisson, MPA assistant executive director.
The move was approved by the MPA’s soccer committee on Dec. 2, approved by the classification committee on Dec. 5 and voted on by the MPA’s interscholastic management committee on March 23 before it received final approval at the spring conference.
In the Midcoast, Searsport District High School in Waldo County and Vinalhaven School on an island in Penobscot Bay will be among the 25 schools to join the new eight-player soccer league which, in its simplest terms, is the same as traditional 11-on-11 soccer, but with fewer players on the field.
The mainland and island Vikings had played in Class D South, most recently.
While there are many traditionally strong soccer programs that boast large participation numbers, numbers statewide, as a whole, have dwindled for several years.
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Bisson said a handful of schools had contacted the MPA about switching to coed, inquiring about a cooperative team with a neighboring school or canceling its season.
For example, locally, Islesboro Central School has a coed team, but plays in Class D South in the boys soccer division.
In an nutshell, offering small-sided soccer will ensure more teenage student-athletes will play soccer in 2023 and beyond.
“That’s the positive,” Bisson said. “Hopefully it’s saving programs and maybe even adding some programs where small schools couldn’t field 11 players. Hopefully they can get an eight-player team out there. We would like more schools playing soccer. We’d like every school playing soccer.”
Searsport and Vinalhaven will join Spruce Mountain of Jay, Lisbon, Dirigo of Dixfield, Telstar of Bethel, Carrabec of Anson, Wiscasset, Greenville, Rangeley, Valley of Bingham and Greater Portland Christian in the South, while teams from Dexter, Penquis Valley of Milo, Piscataquis of Guilford, Lee Academy, Maine School of Science and Mathematics of Limestone, Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook, Schenck of East Millinocket/Stearns of Millinocket, Katahdin of Stacyville, Shead of Eastport, Ashland, Van Buren, Wisdom of St. Agatha and East Grand of Danforth will comprise the North.
As in Classes A-D, the eight-player soccer division will compete in a traditional regular season and postseason with a gold ball presented to the state champions.
One significant change will be the reduction of game time for eight-versus-eight games, which will feature two 30-minute halves rather than the traditional two 40-minute halves to offset “so much more running on the available space.”
Overtime rules will remain at two five-minute halves.
In Maine, in traditional, 11-on-11 soccer, a team legally can compete with as few as seven players, but Bisson said the MPA, ultimately, settled on eight versus eight because “if someone gets injured or if there’s a red card, you can still complete the game.”
Games will be played on regulation-sized fields and teams can play nine versus nine, 10 versus 10 or 11 versus 11 if coaches agree prior to the start of the game.
Additionally, teams competing in eight-player soccer can play up to four regular-season games against traditional 11-versus-11 teams, which should help schools with scheduling games. The 11-player team would, in those cases, play with eight players.
The Heal Points differential will be two points less than Class D. Thus, if an eight-man team beats a traditional 11-man team in Class D, it will be worth more points to the eight-man school.
Bisson is excited for the changes and anticipates “it’s going to be high scoring and a lot of fun.”
“When you watch a Class A boys soccer game, when you get the ball, you’re getting hit,” he said. “There’s always someone around you and there’s no space to move. With eight players on these large fields, there’s going to be a lot of space to move."
When the MPA first experimented with eight-player football in 2019, the thought was it would be a division where schools can play while they improve the overall numbers in their programs.
However, some schools have happily settled into eight-player football on the gridiron and Bisson anticipates that trend to continue on the pitch.
“I think what schools have wrapped their heads around is: ‘With our school size, we are an eight-player school.’ If you’re Vinalhaven or North Haven, you’re not going to just get an influx of 100 new students. For some schools, that’s the reality. But for some of those larger schools, it’s a place to have some success, rebuild your program and get interest back up to play. It serves both roles.”
Another notable change across all five classes will be the implementation of an eight-goal mercy rule, which will replace running time after a team gains a six-goal advantage.
In essence, if a team leads after 60 minutes by more than eight goals, the game immediately ends.