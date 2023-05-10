Baseball and softball games for Waldo County high school teams have been coming at a steady pace as squads remain busy with a bevy of makeup dates after a spell of wet weather.
On Monday, May 8, Belfast and Searsport swung to wins over Winslow and George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill, while the Lion squads came up short against Lawrence of Fairfield on Tuesday, May 9.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Softball
Lawrence 4, Belfast 2
At Belfast May 9, the Bulldog bats came to life in the late innings and edged the host Lions. Belfast scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning, while Lawrence plated one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
The Lions were paced at the plate by Kara Richards (single, run), Mia Winslow (single), Jordyn Mackay (double) and Katience Parenteau (single, run).
For the Bulldogs, Kaylee Elkins (home run, single, 2 runs), Jade Sullivan (triple, run), Jazmin Johnson (run) and Ruby Pierce (2 singles) keyed the offense.
Johnson pitched for Lawrence and allowed four hits and no walks, with 16 strikeouts. Mackay pitched for Belfast and allowed five hits and one walk, with four strikeouts.
Belfast 10, Winslow 0 (6 inns.)
At Belfast May 8, the Lions prowled past the Black Raiders and prevailed via mercy rule. Belfast scored one run in the first frame, four in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Kara Richards (single, run), Mia Winslow (2 singles, run), Halle Tripp (run), Hayle Withee (double, 2 singles, 3 runs), Jordyn Mackay (double, run), Gracie Moore (double, single), Sydney Dawson (run), Brynne Sawyer (double, single, run) and Danica Gray (single, run) paced Belfast at the plate.
Winslow was keyed by Neveah Duplisea (single), Kate Nichols (single) and Katelyn Gibbs (single).
Mackay tossed a three-hit shutout in the pitching circle for the Lions as she yielded three walks and struck out eight. Grace Melvin pitched for the Black Raiders and surrendered 12 hits and six walks, with four strikeouts.
Baseball
Searsport 6, George Stevens Academy 2
At Searsport May 9, the Vikings swung to their fourth win in five games, this time over the Eagles. Searsport plated four in the first and two in the sixth, while GSA scored a pair in the second.
The Vikings were paced at the plate by Nate Ashey (run), Cole Ellis (single, run), Brady Clements (double, run), Drew Bagley (single, run, stolen base), Kyle Larrabee (double), Tim Smith (run) and Gage Ellis (double, run).
For the Eagles, Sol Lorio (double), Haven Smith (single, stolen base), Aubrey King (double, single), Kyle Gray (2 singles, steal), Breton Lebel (single, run, 2 steals), Isaiah Radel (run, steal) and Aiden Sullivan (single, steal) paced the offense.
Smith and Brady Pert pitched for GSA and allowed five hits and seven walks, with six strikeouts. Gage Ellis went the distance on the bump for Searsport and allowed eight hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.
Lawrence 9, Belfast 0
At Belfast May 9, the Lions were held to two hits as the Bulldogs blanked the hosts. Lawrence scored three runs in the second stanza, one in the third, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Bobby Banks and Kayden Richards rapped hits for the hosts, while the visitors were keyed at the plate by Parker Higgins (RBI), Cole Quirion (hit, run), Michael Hamlin (2 hits, run), Hunter Lee (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Cameron Dostie (hit, run, RBI), Braden Littlefield (hit, run), Ben Ryder (2 hits, run, RBI), Matix Ward (hit, run, RBI), Gavin Lunt (hit, run) and Jacob Frazee (hit, 2 RBIs).
K.J. Payson worked 6 1/3 innings on the mound and Ollie Tarbox the final two-thirds of a frame for Belfast as the duo allowed 12 hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Ryder and Conner Nutting combined to allow two hits and no walks, with three strikeouts for Lawrence.
Belfast 12, Winslow 1 (6 inns.)
At Belfast May 8, the Lions went on the offensive from the get-go and needed six innings to dispatch the Black Raiders. Belfast scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, while Winslow scored its run in the first.
Belfast was led at the plate by K.J. Payson (run, RBI), Bobby Banks (hit, 3 runs), Eli Veilleux (hit, 2 runs), Gary Gale (hit, 2 RBIs), Curtis Littlefield (2 hits, 3 RBIs, run), Thomas Littlefield (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Alec Rolfe (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Luke Littlefield (hit), Ollie Tarbox (hit), Kayden Richards (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run) and Ethan Abbott (run).
Lucas Boucher and Nolan Kelly rapped hits for Winslow.
Curtis Littlefield toed the rubber for the Lions and allowed two hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. Andrew Poulin and Boucher pitched for the Black Raiders and allowed 13 hits and six walks, with seven strikeouts.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.