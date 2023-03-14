BELFAST — Bob Winslow, the Belfast Area High School boys swim and diving coach, now in the midst of his 73rd trip around the sun, is a meticulous man by nature.
He is a self-proclaimed “statistics geek.” He keeps the accomplishments of many of his student-athletes in a “bible” so he can monitor their progress.
Now, Winslow can update his bible with a few more impressive stats.
In this case, his own.
In a midseason event against Bangor on Jan. 3, Winslow collected his 400th career dual-meet coaching victory as the Lions bested the Rams 105-70.
“I’d kind of kept that quiet,” he said. “A few people knew that I was on that. That was pretty exciting getting 400 wins.”
Not bad for a man who just completed his 50th season as the Lion boys pool coach.
Fifty years is not just a coaching career. It is, for all intents and purposes, a lifetime of service to a sport, a school and a community.
In his coaching career, the Lion boys consistently have excelled in the pool as they have nabbed 18 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships, three state Class B titles and five state runner-up finishes.
In his 50 years on the pool deck, Winslow has a 405-160-6 dual-meet record (.717 winning percentage). He also has been named KVAC coach of the year 15 times (including in 2022-23), a four-time state Class B coach of the year and two-time state Class B diving coach of the year.
Winslow was recognized and honored a few weeks after his accomplishment at a home meet with a plaque for his milestone, which he had kept close to the vest.
“It’s just another statistic that I keep track of,” he said.
Winslow was a longtime mathematics teacher at Belfast, where he taught algebra, basic math, bookkeeping and consumer economics before he retired a few years ago.
He enjoys his retirement and being able to strictly focus on his swimmers.
“I enjoy going to the pool every day,” he said. “It’s a lot easier since I retired from teaching. The last few years when I was teaching it was tough being in the classroom. Especially mid-winter when you’re doing midterm exams and doing grades toward the end of the swim season. It’s so much easier now that I can devote my time to just preparing my swimmers and my divers and getting them ready to perform. I enjoy being on deck and coaching and seeing my kids improve.”
Winslow, of course, is proud of the program and its poolful of accomplishments, which span back to the 1970s. But it is seeing the small, incremental improvements of his water athletes day-to-day and year-to-year he enjoys most.
At the annual end-of-season banquets, Winslow gives his swimmers a sheet on how their times have improved through the year.
“I always tell my kids to save those,” he said. “Because you look back on your freshman year when you didn’t make the state meet or barely qualified. Then your senior year you look at the results. There’s a considerable difference in times and improvements through the course of their career.”
Winslow, also one of the state’s best and most consistent canoe race paddlers, also officiates YMCA swim meets. His son, Aaron, is a coach for the Waldo County Bluefish and also officiates meets. So the older Winslow always is able to get a poolside view of what he may have coming up the pipeline.
This season, the Lion boys were conference runners-up to Morse of Bath and finished fifth at the state Class B championship meet. The team was led by senior Brigham Graf, who qualified at the state level for all nine individual events (though swimmers can only participate in two).
Graf won the state individual title in the 50-yard freestyle in February at Colby College in Waterville. At the KVACs, he won the 100 free and finished second in the 50 free, along with being named co-winner of the swimmer of the meet award.
Winslow said Graf is “an outstanding athlete” and “pretty quick off the block.”
The veteran coach is far from standing on his laurels. He already is thinking about his 51st season. And adding to that mounting win total and all is other impressive statistics.
“I’m thinking about the group that’s coming up next year,” he said.
For Winslow, the numbers do not lie. Those of his swimmers or, equally as impressive, his own.