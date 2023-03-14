Sports

Lion swim coach

Bob Winslow holds a plaque presented to him for his 400th victory amassed over decades as Belfast Area High School swimming and diving coach. Photo courtesy of Winslow family

BELFAST — Bob Winslow, the Belfast Area High School boys swim and diving coach, now in the midst of his 73rd trip around the sun, is a meticulous man by nature.

He is a self-proclaimed “statistics geek.” He keeps the accomplishments of many of his student-athletes in a “bible” so he can monitor their progress.