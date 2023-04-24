WISCASSET — Wiscasset Speedway hosted its highly-anticipated 2023 season-opener on Saturday, April 22.
After a six month offseason, more than 2,000 fans piled into the stands for the exciting racing program, which included four weekly divisions and the visiting NELCAR Legends.
The racing action kicked off with a spotlight division: the Gosline Insurance Super Streets.
Josh St. Clair won the heat race and took off again in the feature, as he set the pace as he reached the tail-end of the field by lap 10. He later extended his lead to a full straightaway by midway.
Will Collins came to a stop on the final lap of the race as Brandon Sprague also took a spin. This drew a caution and Josh St. Clair was deemed the official race winner. Ryan Ripley and David Greenleaf (first official podium finish) rounded out the top three.
Ben Burgess won the qualifying heat in the Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros and battled for position with Josh Hall for the early lead in the 25-lap feature. Hall pulled ahead with the lead on lap seven and later extended his lead to a half straightaway by lap 13. While his competitors battled for position, Hall began to pull away at the front of the pack. He took home the victory as Ben Burgess and rookie Reed Reno completed the top three.
Ty Leclerc took off with the early lead over Nick Bulkeley in the 25-lap NELCAR Legends feature. Jacob Burnes also was on the move in the opening laps of the feature, as he cleared Bulkeley for second on lap seven.
Ty Leclerc began to lose handling in the second half of the race and nearly lost it on the backstretch on lap 18. He subsequently got a bump from runner-up Burnes, who repeated the maneuver with three laps to go. Burnes stuck the landing on his second attempt, as he overtook the top spot from Leclerc and, ultimately, scored the feature victory. Nick Bulkeley followed to round out the podium.
A few early-race cautions plagued the start of the 25-lap Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Mini feature. Once the field got rolling, Zach Audet too charge over last year’s division champion, Shane Webber. Audet maintained his dominance through the conclusion of the feature, as he picked up the victory as Shane Webber and Derek Cook completed the podium.
The race program concluded with the Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks. The day started with carnage as 13-year-old rookie Daniel Harding and veterans Garrett Hall and Kevin Morse tangled on the backstretch on the opening lap of the first heat race. The unfortunate event resulted in heavy damage to the three cars and none of the drivers were able to make it onto the track for the 40-lap feature.
The start of the feature also was chaotic for Josh St. Clair, who was forced to start the feature from the end of the field due to his transponder not working. A lap-one caution followed, which further delayed racing action.
Once the field settled, Nick Hinkley powered into the early lead but defending champion Kevin Douglass was on his heels. Douglass made his way under Hinkley on lap five, to overtake the top spot.
Meanwhile, Josh St. Clair was on the move, as he cleared Jamie Wright for third on lap 14. St. Clair was reeling in Nick Hinkley in the closing laps of the race, as he approached his door on lap 28. The drivers made slight contact before St. Clair pulled ahead with 10 to go. He then attempted to reel in the leader, but Kevin Douglass was too far gone, as Douglass pcked up the victory. Nick Hinkley followed to complete the podium.
The individual results from April 22 racing were:
Gosline Insurance Super Streets (40 laps) – 1, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 2, Ryan Ripley, Warren; 3, David Greenleaf, Woolwich; 4, James Osmond, Wiscasset; 5, Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 6, Kenny Harrison, Durham; 7, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 8, Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 9, Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; 10, Kevin Sherman, Woolwich; 11, Nick Morton, Woolwich; 12, Richard Pelton, Scarborough; 13, Keith Drost, Etna; 14, Mike Orr, Wiscasset; 15, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 16, Brandon Sprague, Edgecomb; 17, D.J. Moody, no town given; 18, Jeff Davis, Woolwich; 19, Andy Kaherl, Biddeford; and 20, Maurice Young, Chelsea.
Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps) – 1, Josh Hall, Mount Vernon; 2, Ben Burgess, Hartford; 3, Reed Reno, West Bath; 4, Jack McKee, Dixmont; 5, Taylor Lane, Phillips; 6, Jacobe Thacker, Winthrop; and 7, Chassidy Shorty, Winslow.
Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps) – 1, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2, Shane Webber, New Vineyard; 3, Derek Cook, Livermore Falls; 4, Ricky Austin, Norridgewock; 5, Gunner Josselyn, New Vineyard; 6, Donnie Fletcher, Farmington; 7, Bruce Hall Jr., Chesterville; 8, Ches Williams, Hope; 9, Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock; 10, John Anderson, Bristol; 11, Steve Hall, Sebago; 12, Michael Golding, Pownal; 13, Ryan Stilwell, Lamoine; 14, Brody Cook, Livermore; and 15, Gary Dodge, Norridgewock.
Norm's Used Cars Pro Stocks (40 laps) – 1, Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 2, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 3, Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 4, Jamie Wright, Woolwich; 5, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 6, Matt Beers, Farmingdale; 7, Logan Melcher, Fayette; 8, Shane Clark, Winterport; 9, Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin; 10, Dave Getchell, Cornville; 11, Andy Gilbert, Jackman; 12, Shane Lane, North Anson; and 13, Nick Calvert, Steep Falls.
Go Motorsports Nelcar Legends (25 laps) – 1, Jacob Byrnes, town unvailable; 2, Ty Leclerc, Taunton, Mass.; 3, Nick Bulkeley, Cherry Valley, Mass.; 4, Richie Helger Jr., Tiverton, R.I.; 5, Cole Robie, Windham; 6, Trent Goodnow, Carver, Mass.; 7, Kevin Davis, Somers, Conn.; 8, Kyle Caissie, Marlboro, Mass.; 9, Jake Kelly, Weymouth, Mass.; 10, Kevin Girard Jr., Saco; 11, Brenden Labelle, Taunton, Mass.; 12, David Stone III, Sanford; 13, Nate Alexander, Orrington; 14, Matt Grant, Windham; 15, Todd Randlett, Holderness, N.H.; 16, James Anderson, Windham; 17, Ed Getty, Gray; 18, Mike Dellavecchia, Laconia, N.H.; 19, Shane Crommett, West Forks; and 20, Ryan Rice, Biddeford.
Amy Worrey and Brooke Teras work for Wiscasset Speedway.