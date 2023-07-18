BELFAST — Pete Lovejoy has been a pillar of athletic success at Belfast Area High School.
As a multi-sport student-athlete, he often could be found tackling opponents on the football field and pinning foes on the wrestling mat.
BELFAST — Pete Lovejoy has been a pillar of athletic success at Belfast Area High School.
As a multi-sport student-athlete, he often could be found tackling opponents on the football field and pinning foes on the wrestling mat.
However, the 17-year-old Lovejoy has put high school athletic competition on hold as he grapples with his most challenging adversary after being diagnosed with stage-4 liver and lung cancer in February of 2022.
Lovejoy's medical team pivoted to immunotherapy after several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that spring and summer, but now is back on chemo and radiation as doctors continue to pursue various combinations of integrated therapies.
As the battles forge on, not all available and necessary treatments are covered by Lovejoy’s insurance.
With bills from Lovejoy’s treatments piling up, the family has been fundraising, and will continue to do so on Saturday, July 22 as BAHS will host a benefit wrestling tournament.
The cost is $20 per participant in advance or $25 the day of the event.
All ages of competitors are welcome to participate in the tournament as there will be brackets separated by ages from kindergarten to an open division.
“Anyone who wants to wrestle can wrestle,” said event organizer Christa Staples.
Admission for the event is donation-based and concessions and raffles will be ongoing throughout.
Weigh-in is at 7:30 a.m. and wrestling begins at 9 a.m.
Lovejoy, who will be a senior in the fall and also has played summer baseball since his diagnosis, remains academically one of the top students in his class despite his diagnosis and ongoing treatments.
He last competed in high school athletics as a sophomore wrestler at BAHS in February of 2022 just prior to his diagnosis. At that time he finished second in his weight class at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B wrestling championships and was a second-team all-conference selection.
He also has helped coach the Lion high school football team during his health challenges.
A GoFundMe page was started for Lovejoy with a goal of $125,000. To date, the page has raised more than half that amount at $63,438.
To donate, click here or go to gofundme.com/f/nw43u-team-pete.
Associate Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.