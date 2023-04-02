Wrestling

On the mat

School wrestling wrapped for middle school student-athletes on April 1.

NEWPORT — Representatives from 26 middle schools statewide converged on Nokomis Regional High School on Saturday, April 1 to vie for coveted Pine Tree Wrestling League championships.

And while it was April Fool’s Day, it was Auburn Middle School that proved no joke on the mats as the team edged Mount Blue Middle School of Farmington to clinch the league title.

Tags

Recommended for you