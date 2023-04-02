NEWPORT — Representatives from 26 middle schools statewide converged on Nokomis Regional High School on Saturday, April 1 to vie for coveted Pine Tree Wrestling League championships.
And while it was April Fool’s Day, it was Auburn Middle School that proved no joke on the mats as the team edged Mount Blue Middle School of Farmington to clinch the league title.
Locally, Camden-Rockport, which won the Eastern regional the previous weekend, finished fourth, while Troy Howard Middle School of Belfast finished 11th; Mount View Junior High School of Thorndike, 12th; Medomak Middle School of Waldoboro, 18th; and Oceanside Middle School of Thomaston, 22nd.
Individually, the Midcoast crowned one league champion in the 99-pound class, as Dominic Cummings finished 3-0 in his bracket and clinched an individual title.
The team scores were: Auburn Middle School 120, Mount Blue Middle School 109, Dirigo Middle School 104, Camden-Rockport Middle School 95, Winslow Middle School 90, Mountain Valley Middle School 71, Nokomis Middle School 66, Richmond Wrestling Club 60, Mattanawcook Junior High School 58, Somerville Wrestling Club 55, Troy Howard Middle School 48, Mount View Junior High School 38, Bath Middle School 34, Philip Sugg Middle School 27, Gardiner Middle School and Messalonskee Middle School 25, Monmouth Middle School 21, Medomak Middle School 20, Bangor Area Wrestling 19, Waterville (Independent) 18, Cony Middle School 16, Oceanside Middle School 9 and Bucksport Middle School, Ellsworth Middle School, Mount Ararat Middle School and Skowhegan Middle School no score.
Camden-Rockport had one second-place finisher (Silas Moody at 170 pounds), four thirds (Kergan Thomann at 99, Dominic Turner at 111, Hayden Clark at 117 and Ryder Lombardo at 145) and two fourths (Keagan Kelly at 87 and Ethan Dingle at 123).
Troy Howard also had a second (Noah Parenteau at 105).
Additionally, Mount View had a second (Kyle Jacobs at 117) and two fourths (Danny Bosco at 93 and Von Drake Ross at 137), while Medomak finished with a third (Josh Martz at 240) and Oceanside a fourth (Wyatt Banow at 130).
Unlike the regional competition, the league championships featured only eight grapplers from each weight class, as the top four finishers from each region advanced. Thus, not all team members compete at the league championship event.
The individual PTWL champion results for area student-athletes included:
75 pounds — Jataveous Ripley, Ocean, was pinned by Christian Flemming, MtVal, at 1:54; and was pinned by Brycen Woodbury, AWC, at 1:00.
87 pounds — Keagan Kelly, CR, lost to Sawyer Lufkin, Dir, 4-1; beat Larson Ronco, MSS, 9-4; pinned Jayden Wight, Bath, at 2:24; and lost to Lufkin, Dir, 7-2. Kelly finished fourth.
Jacob Evans, TH, was pinned by Jayden Wight, Bath, at 2:15; pinned Carter Elliott, Ocean, at 3:42; and was pinned by Sawyer Lufkin, Dir, at 3:44.
Carter Elliott, Ocean, was pinned by Jace Goodrow, MtB, at 1:14; and was pinned by Jacob Evans, TH, at 3:42.
93 pounds — Dominic Kyser, TH, pinned Vince Chapman, Dir, at 0:53; was pinned by Isaak Anyoke, AWC, at 4:15; and lost to Danny Bosco, MtV, 6-4.
Danny Bosco, MtV, lost to Isaac Garland, MtB, 13-0; beat Dominic Kyser, TH, 6-4; and was pinned by Vince Chapman, Dir, at 2:40. Bosco finished fourth.
99 pounds — Dominic Cummings, TH, pinned Abby Garland, MtB, at 0:38; pinned Bryson Poulin, Cony, at 2:01; and beat Cooper Blair, AWC, 14-4. Cummings finished first.
Kergan Thomann, CR, beat Kaydn Hansen, MtVal, 12-1; was pinned by Cooper Blair, AWC, at 1:07; beat Abby Garland, MtB, 9-8; and pinned Ryan Thibadeau, MJHS, at 2:44. Thomann finished third.
105 pounds — Noah Parenteau, TH, pinned Heaven Stokely, Dir, at 2:10; beat Keygan Boucher, MtVal, 6-4; and was pinned by Bennett Harper, MJHS, at 2:13. Parenteau finished second.
Gage Esancy, CR, was pinned by Julian Alden, AWC, at 3:59; and was pinned by Connor Jenney, SUGG, at 1:20.
111 pounds — Dominic Turner, CR, pinned Tucker Lola-Smith, Cony, at 2:49; lost to Josh Hill, AWC, 12-5; pinned Ashton Dill, MJHS, at 3:19; and pinned Gunnar Knowlton, Dir, at 2:59. Turner finished third.
Conner Milligan, MtV, was pinned by Roman Galkowski, MtB, at 0:24; and was pinned by Ashton Dill, MJHS, at 0:56.
117 pounds — Kyle Jacobs, MtV, pinned Loren St. Cyr, MtVal, at 1:56; pinned Nick Pion, Cony, at 2:40; and was pinned by Jonathon Kesaris, Win, at 1:02. Jacobs finished second.
Hayden Clark, CR, pinned Lexi O’Neill, MtB, at 0:51; was pinned by Jonathon Kesaris, Win, at 0:15; pinned Xander Springer, MJHS, at 1:47; and pinned Nick Pion, Cony, at 0:28. Clark finished third.
123 pounds — Ethan Dingle, CR, was pinned by Chase Robbins, Dir, at 2:04; pinned Preston Bean, MSS, at 0:15; pinned Grayson Downing, Med, at 2:25; and was pinned by Joshua Wood, Bgr, at 1:29. Dingle finished fourth.
Grayson Downing, Med, pinned Selena Cachu, MtVal, at 1:26; was pinned by Evan Madigan, AWC, at 1:29; and was pinned by Ethan Dingle, CR, at 2:25.
130 pounds — Kayden Cox, TH, was pinned by Kolton Bradeen, Dir, at 0:29; and lost by default to Wyatt Banow, Ocean.
Wyatt Banow, Ocean, was pinned by Colton Gallant, MtVal, at 4:10; won by default over Kayden Cox, TH; defeated Giovani Garcia, Win, 8-0; and lost to Colton Gallant, MtVal, 16-6. Banow finished fourth.
137 pounds — Nate Wooden, CR, was pinned by Justin Doody, Gar, at 0:43; and was pinned by Reed Cousineau, MtB, at 2:16.
Bryce Gushee-Brown, Ocean, was pinned by Cole Curtis, MtVal, at 3:40; and lost to Von Drake Ross, MtV, 13-2.
Von Drake Ross, MtV, was pinned by Kaeden Swan, Dir, at 0:48; beat Bryce Gushee-Brown, Ocean, 13-2; won by default over Justin Doody, Gar; and was pinned by Reed Cousineau, MtB, at 2:43. Ross finished fourth.
145 pounds — Ryder Lombardo, CR, pinned Kody Scott, Dir, at 0:25; pinned Zach Furrow, Nok, at 0:28; and pinned Jameson Cerrato, MSS, at 2:05. Lombardo finished third.
155 pounds — Henry Main, CR, was pinned by Sam Berg, Dir, at 1:15; and was pinned by Noah Craney, Bath, at 1:19.
Piper Leone, TH, was pinned by Evan Bullock, Gar, at 2:04; and was pinned by Kristian Azcona, MtVal, at 0:36.
170 pounds — Zadie Paige, TH, beat Ethan Fournier, MtA, 8-7; was pinned by Silas Moody, CR, at 0:16; and lost to Colin Patrick, SWC, 14-4.
Silas Moody, CR, pinned Jayden Richard-Gardner, MtVal, at 0:48; pinned Zadie Paige, TH, at 0:16; and was pinned by Izaac Partin-Poole, AWC, at 1:59. Moody finished second.
195 pounds — Chad Cole, MtV, was pinned by Clay Plummer, Bath, at 1:28; pinned Ron Johnson, Buck, at 4:17; and lost to Zac Spitzer, MtVal, 9-7.
240 pounds — Josh Martz, Med, pinned Cael Hamilton, Skow, at 1:13; was pinned by Tate Taylor, RWC, at 0:25; pinned Dominic Bourassa, Dir, at 1:23; and pinned Chase Davis, Nok, at 0:34. Martz finished third.