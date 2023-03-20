Wrestling

The high school wrestling season has drawn to a close, which saw strong team and individual performances on the mats for Waldo County squads from Belfast Area High School and Mount View High School of Thorndike.

Belfast, which ended the regular season with a 20-6 dual-match record, finished second (63.5 points) in the state Class B championships, first (141 points) in the Class B North regional championships and third (99 points) in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B championships.