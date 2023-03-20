Mount View Mustang wresting team members for 2022-23 include, front from left, Matthew Crockett, Alex Whitney, Cooper Wren, Garrett Dunton, Chase Kenney, Anthony Mathous and Shane Goguen; and back, manager Kelsey Stevenson, Madison Bisson, Josiah Miller, Riley Bryant, Rayon Kirby Jr., Leuka Dunham, Evan Shedyak, Antonio Vieira and head coach Hamilton Richards. Not pictured is assistant coach Chris Cole.
Belfast Area High School wrestlers with their state Class B championship runner-up plaque.
Photo courtesy of Rick Kelley
Belfast Area High School wrestlers with their Class B North championship plaque.
The high school wrestling season has drawn to a close, which saw strong team and individual performances on the mats for Waldo County squads from Belfast Area High School and Mount View High School of Thorndike.
Belfast, which ended the regular season with a 20-6 dual-match record, finished second (63.5 points) in the state Class B championships, first (141 points) in the Class B North regional championships and third (99 points) in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B championships.
Individually, the Lions were keyed by Gavin Young and Kaden Bonin, who pinned down regional titles and runner-up finishes at the state championships in the 113- and 126-pound classes, while Hagan Chase also won a regional title at 120.
Mount View, which ended the regular season with a 9-11 dual-match record, finished 17th (20 points) in the state Class B championships, seventh (76.5 points) in the Class B North championships and fifth (66 points) in the KVAC Class B championships.
Individually, the Mustangs were keyed in the postseason by Garrett Dunton, who earned a regional title in the 170-pound class and also finished fourth and third at the state Class B championships and KVAC Class B championships.
Individual win/loss totals for Belfast and Mount View grapplers, with pin totals included where available, included:
Belfast — Gavynn Young 37-8, Hagen Chase 40-16, Kaden Bonin 41-7, Gabe Kelley 38-17, Jack Lapierre 21-19, Egan Buchanan 14-11, Andrew Fairbrother 9-6, Quinn Gobin 13-11, Matt Duso 9-9, Carlos Benitez 14-17, Brody Weaver 8-20, Isaiah Alvarez 10-18, Ryker Evans 33-18, Owen Buchanan 1-10, Sam Kirkpatrick 3-5, Tristan Bryant 1-2, Aden Penney 6-13 and Brian Lemar 38-17.
Mount View — Shane Goguen 15-19 (10 pins), Antonio Vieira 23-18 (18 pins), Josiah Miller 31-11 (14 pins), Chase Kenney 16-15 (11 pins), Alex Whitney 6-25, Matthew Crockett 5-21, Garrett Dunton 18-6 (9 pins), Anthony Mathous 26-12 (16 pins), Cooper Wren 13-18 (6 pins) and Riley Bryant 31-13 (23 pins).