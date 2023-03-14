Republican Journal

WARREN — While the high school basketball season officially concluded days prior, a bevy of talented area hoop standouts represented their schools for the final time this winter at the third annual Midcoast Athletic Center all-star games on Friday night, March 10.

Schools in Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties participated in the event, including players from Medomak Valley High School of Waldoboro, Oceanside High School of Rockland, Camden Hills Regional High School of Rockport, Belfast Area High School, Mount View High School of Thorndike, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle and Boothbay Region High School.

Recommended for you