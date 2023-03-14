WARREN — While the high school basketball season officially concluded days prior, a bevy of talented area hoop standouts represented their schools for the final time this winter at the third annual Midcoast Athletic Center all-star games on Friday night, March 10.
Schools in Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties participated in the event, including players from Medomak Valley High School of Waldoboro, Oceanside High School of Rockland, Camden Hills Regional High School of Rockport, Belfast Area High School, Mount View High School of Thorndike, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle and Boothbay Region High School.
There were two topnotch exhibition basketball games — in addition to a pair of three-point shootouts — to excite the spectators, which included coaches, family and friends.
The games were two 20-minute halves running time, though that was the only thing conventional about the court contests as a handful of additional rules spiced up the proceedings.
Four points were awarded for two-handed dunks, three points for one-handed dunks and three-point field goals were worth one point for the first 15 minutes of each half and four points the final five minutes of both halves.
In the girls game, Team Orange netted a 58-48 win over Team Yellow, while in the boys game, Team Blue earned an 89-57 win over Team Red.
In the three-point contest, four contestants were chosen from each game to participate, with four balls on each rack worth one point and three “money” balls on buckets in the paint worth three points each.
In the girls competition, Oceanside’s Aubrianna Hoose prevailed with 15 points, while Lincoln Academy’s Gabe Hagar scored 13 points to win the boys competition.
BoysRosters for the teams were:
Red — Belfast’s Elias Higgins; Camden Hills’ Ben Tohanczyn and Owen Berez; Lincoln Academy’s Gabe Hagar and Lucas Houghton; Medomak Valley’s Finn Parmley, Jaiden Starr and Kevin Sincyr; Mount View’s Max Bottenfield and Noah Hurd; and Oceanside’s Alex Bartlett and Carter Galley.
Blue — Belfast’s James Ritter; Boothbay’s Finn Harkins; Camden Hills’ Will Duke; Lincoln Academy’s Tucker Stiles and Jake Masters; Medomak Valley’s Blake Morrison and Kyle Donlin; Mount View’s Wyatt Evensen and Tyler Russell; and Oceanside’s Cohen Galley and Alex Collins.
Blue emerged with an 89-57 win.
Cohen Galley poured in 27 points to lead Blue, while Stiles added 17; Morrison, 14; Masters, 10; Evensen, eight; Russell, seven; Ritter, four; and Duke, one.
For Red, Parmley scored 19 points, while Tohanczyn added 13; Carter Galley, nine; Hagar, six; Houghton, four; Sincyr and Starr, two; and Bartlett and Berez, one.
In the three-point competition, Hagar finished first with 13 points, while Hurd finished second with 12; Duke, third with eight; and Morrison, fourth with seven.
GirlsRosters for the teams included:
Orange — Belfast’s Halle Tripp; Boothbay’s Megan Burge; Camden Hills’ River Bell and Kirsten Jones; Lincoln Academy’s Mariam DeLisle; Medomak Valley’s Maya Cannon and Kytana Williamson; Mount View’s Hannah Ferreira and Savannah Lorenz; and Oceanside’s Abby Waterman and Emily Sykes.
Yellow — Belfast’s Jaiden Philbrook; Camden Hills’ Bailey Curtis and Leah Snyder; Lincoln Academy’s Natalie Kaler and Reegan Dunican; Medomak Valley’s Sara Nelson, Maddy Cummings and Haley Puchalski; Mount View’s Arianna Bradeen; and Oceanside’s Bailey Breen and Aubrianna Hoose.
Team Orange picked up a 58-48 victory over Team Yellow.
Williamson led Orange with 12 points, while Bell added eight; Waterman and Tripp, seven; Sykes and Lorenz, six; Cannon and Delisle, four; and Ferreira and Jones, two.
For Yellow, Breen netted 16 points, while Kaler added nine; Snyder and Philbrook, six; Hoose, three; and Bradeen, Puchalski, Nelson and Simmons, two.
In the three-point competition, Hoose prevailed with 15 points, while Sykes finished second with five and Tripp and Bradeen tied for third with four.