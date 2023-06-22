Subaru Crosstrek Sport

Appearing on the heels of our recent Mazda CX-30, this week’s visitor — the new 2024 Crosstrek Sport — is almost exactly the same size externally while both compact crossovers offer two distinct powertrains. The Mazda is seeking a more upscale audience, while the Crosstrek is now Subaru’s top-selling model — achieving a level of sales success that yet eludes the Mazda.
Since you compare cars when you shop — or, you certainly should be — we will take this opportunity to share impressions about these two similar products.
Both the Crosstrek and the CX-30 have base renditions that start within hundreds of dollars of each other; for the new Crosstrek, that is $26,290, including the manual transmission and destination fee. Our sampled Sport model — one of five models that also includes a new Wilderness trim for enhanced “soft-roading” — starts at just over $30,000. A plug-in hybrid model is promised for later this fall, with up to 20 miles of electric-only operation, starting around $38,000.
Each of these sample products is a five-passenger compact-class crossover that essentially operates as a taller car, as each is based on a compact car platform. In the Subaru’s case, this vehicle includes the foundation of the Impreza. The CX-30 is based on the Mazda 3 sedan. AWD is standard on the third generation Crosstrek, optional on the CX-30. Actual dimensions are 176-inches long on a 105-inch wheelbase for the Subaru; 173-inches long on a 105-inch wheelbase for the Mazda. The Crosstrek weighs in at 3190 pounds, 100 pounds less than the Mazda.
Initial impressions include the ease of entry to the Crosstrek as well as a cabin that “feels” much more open. Where the Mazda felt “intimate,” the Crosstrek was open, bright and easier to see out of. The rear seat was more user friendly too, with a slight edge in legroom, plus the cargo hold was taller and more cargo adaptable. Along with a preponderance of conventional controls — especially the optional 11.6-inch tablet-like audio/entertainment screen — the Subaru has a decided edge in ease of use. Subaru has reverted to the KISS (keep it simple, stupid) principle here, as it returns to large touchpoints for some functionality while utilizing two convenient knobs for volume and radio tuning. Mazda is still experimenting with complexity when not necessary.
Both cars have a plethora of driver assist systems; Subaru’s EyeSight assist programs are now standard across the board. While the Mazda allowed you to click the lane-keeping assist program off, Subaru’s is insistent on annoying you every time you drive, with flashing dash lights and an audible alert. The Mazda won’t let you open the fuel door with the engine running, while Subaru turns off your radio volume if you don’t fasten your seatbelt. Perhaps well-intentioned, but still annoying.
Ride compliance is a draw, as both cars exhibited good ride quality over all surfaces. Handling is equally proficient with various wheel sizes and tire combinations aiding and abetting more aggressive handling wannabees as necessary. The Crosstrek has a decided edge in off-road exploring potential with its new Wilderness trim featuring 9.3-inches of ground clearance.
The Crosstrek comes with two flat-four boxer engines. A 2.0-liter 152-hp motor is standard, while a 2.5-liter, 182 horsepower version is available on Limited and Wilderness models, running through a CVT automatic transmission. The CX-30 has two versions of the same 2.5-liter straight-four engine — one 186 horsepower and the other a turbocharged 250 horsepower, using a six-speed automatic.
The Mazda has a large edge in power and acceleration; however, EPA mileage estimates are higher for the Subaru — 27/34-mpg are the EPA estimates, with our sample Sport returning an honest 35 mpg for its visit. Besides an edge on fuel efficiency, the Subaru has over 520 miles of range from its 16-gallon tank; the Mazda has barely 300 miles of driving range.
Standard items on Crosstrek include more sound deadening material, dual-zone climate controls, Apple/Android connectivity, LED adaptive lighting and 17-inch wheels. A new khaki paint is available, while rear-seat USB ports, wireless charging, plus the enhanced touchscreen are upgrades. Pricing is increased over last year’s Crosstrek.
After seven days with each vehicle, the Mazda’s more sporting intentions are discernable. The CX-30 has a definable driving verve, yet its tighter cabin and smaller cargo hold exact a daily convenience cost not evident in the Crosstrek.
The Crosstrek’s heated synthetic upholstery was more comfortable on cool mornings and after hot days in the sun. The Subaru’s cabin is easier to access, easier to live with, while the efficient, no-range anxiety powertrain will suit the vast majority of drivers. Adding the simpler, sensible controls of the Crosstrek — KISS — helps close the deal.
