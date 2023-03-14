SWANVILLE — At the annual town meeting held on Mar. 11, Swanville residents ratified the town’s budget, approved an update to the town charter and debated the merits of a desk.
Approximately 25 Swanville residents considered 15 articles on the town warrant at the Mar. 6 meeting. Most of the articles were related to the town’s FY 24 budget.
“This is a flat budget,” said Select Board member Cindy Boguen, who was re-elected at the polls on Mar. 10. “We will not have to raise taxes to pay for it.”
William Kelly was elected moderator. Before addressing the warrant articles, Boguen received a Spirit of America award from the Maine Legislature for her years of service to the town. Boguen has served Swanville for 20 years, 13 of those on the Select Board.
Residents approved the town payroll amount of $200,955, up 9 percent from last year. Included were pay raises for select board members and town officials.
Also approved was $188,588 for town services. Included in that amount was $35,000 to map town-owned cemeteries.
Board members were asked about this expense, and if the money might be spent on the purchase of land for the same purpose.
“At the moment we have no plot maps,” Select Board member Scott Cournoyer explained. “The trouble with that is we have to close (the town-owned cemeteries), because we don’t know what is there.”
Cournoyer noted the mapping would be done by using geothermal scanning. He acknowledged the cost was high but would be absorbed by additional town revenue when the project was complete.
“When the work is done I’m confident that we’ll have plots that we can sell,” Cournoyer said. “It will not only cover that amount, but generate additional revenue that could be used in other areas. We need to know which plots are available and which ones are not. It’s an upfront expense that I expect will be recovered quickly.”
An article seeking $10,000 for the purchase of a desk was discussed and became the target of several amendments.
Cournoyer asked for the article to be included with the idea that it would lend a more professional look and feel to the meeting room. Residents questioned the cost.
Following a motion to amend the amount for the desk to zero, Cournoyer noted that he had priced a less expensive desk from a local business that would come in “around $3000-$3500.”
That prompted another amendment to allow for the desk purchase as long as it did not exceed $5000. That amendment passed with 16 in favor and one opposed.
Residents also approved an update to the town charter concerning the bid process. Currently the Swanville charter requires work or services performed for the town in the amount of $2000 or more to be put out to bid. With the change, that figure rises to $5000. The update also requires anyone submitting bids to have a representative on hand when bids are opened at Select Board meetings.
State Senator Chip Curry addressed the meeting outlining the bills he’s currently working on in the Maine Legislature.
