Chip Curry addresses Swanville voters

State Sen. Chip Curry speaks to Swanville residents at their town meeting March 11. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

SWANVILLE — At the annual town meeting held on Mar. 11, Swanville residents ratified the town’s budget, approved an update to the town charter and debated the merits of a desk.

Approximately 25 Swanville residents considered 15 articles on the town warrant at the Mar. 6 meeting. Most of the articles were related to the town’s FY 24 budget.

