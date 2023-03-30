MONTVILLE — Before the town meeting officially started on Saturday, March 25, longtime Montville moderator Glenn Couturier asked Town Clerk Jodie Martin if he could read a prepared statement.
What Couturier described as “small potatoes” quickly escalated to an accusation of revenge and inappropriate handling of the supposed elected position of moderator, directed at the Montville Select Board.
Couturier went on to say a resident felt they had been mistreated at last year’s town meeting and not allowed appropriate time to speak. According to Couturier, the individual was “quite persistent” and made their case to the Select Board, which in turn, decided to nominate a new person to moderate the meeting this year.
The issue, he said, was the resident did not reach out to him specifically, to voice their concern. “If someone has an issue with me, I’m not going to run around and discuss this with everyone else,” he said.
Couturier said he tried calling the resident on several occasions, to try and work things out, but never got a response. “What do you do if you feel wronged, and you don’t want to try and talk and discuss the situation?” he asked. “Well, what you do is you get revenge.”
To make matters worse, the town erred in not notifying Couturier until five days before the town meeting. Couturier said he found out about the Select Board decision not to use him when a friend asked him why he was not going to be the moderator this year. A stunned Couturier said he had no idea.
He said he usually starts preparing for the meeting a few weeks prior so the meeting can run smoothly without any surprises. The Town Office usually calls well ahead of time to ask if he would moderate the meeting. “This year I did not receive the call,” he said. “What has happened to common courtesy and respect?”
Montville First Select Board member Cathy Roberts said she spoke with former Republican state Sen. Michael Thibodeau about moderating the meeting and said there is no law that the board cannot nominate someone else. While Roberts defended the board’s decision to find a new moderator, saying it was not just one individual who took issue or complained about Couturier’s style of moderating, she did say it was an oversight not contacting him in a timely manner. “It was a mistake on our part,” she said.
“If there [were] so many problems with my behavior,” he asked, “why has this not been brought to my attention before now?”
The debate between Couturier and Roberts escalated to a boiling point when he said he was declining from his nomination as moderator, but added, “If you can’t find somebody else, I can do it.”
Roberts said the role of moderator is an open, elected position where anyone can run. In the past, she said, the board members have taken it upon themselves to ask someone to moderate, but the individual is voted on at the town meeting.
Former Selectman Bob Price was nominated but declined, and Couturier said he had spoken with Thibodeau, and that he had said he had better things to do then attend a meeting.
Ultimately, Couturier was elected moderator, and the meeting began in earnest at 22 minutes past 10 o’clock.
Jodie Martin was reelected as town clerk, excise tax collector, and Bureau of Motor Vehicles agent; Terry Fischer was reelected as treasurer and tax collector; and all three Select Board members were reelected for another year (Cathy Roberts, first select; Sharon Hibbard, second select; and Doug Thomas, third select). John Twomey and Greg McDaniel were reelected to the Planning Board, along with Chris Schmidt, who was reelected as an alternate.
Residents asked the board to explain Article 16, which dealt with appropriating $1,386 for membership dues in the Midcoast Council of Governments. Roberts explained MCOG is a service provider, funded by state and municipal monies, that assists in writing grants, providing micro-loans and technical assistance, and offering lower rates with cooperative purchasing. As an example, she said if the town participated, MCOG would offer fuel prices that are $1 less than the current going rate. The article was ultimately approved.
The board was asked when the recycling program at the Montville Transfer Station would begin to start accepting materials again. Roberts said the town can expect the program to start back up sometime in the summer with the purchase of a box truck from an awarded grant. The $40,000 total in funding is made up of $30,000 from the grant, and a $10,000 town match.
Rep. S. Paige Zeigler, D-Montville, who is also the town representative for Unity Area Regional Recycling Center, said recycling is currently available at the center but residents just need to drive the materials there themselves.
Two articles aimed at recovering commercial and utility emergency service costs were tabled until next year when the board can present the option to the town as an ordinance. Montville Fire Chief John York said other surrounding towns have been recovering substantial costs, and added, “It’s fairly legitimate.”
Residents requested more information about program specifics and fees. First Select Roberts said Maine Municipal Association, the town’s legal advisers, had advised the board on writing an ordinance. She suggested the town pass over the articles until next town meeting. No action was taken on the cost recovery articles.
Several social service agencies were awarded funds, including Belfast Area Child Care Service, $250; The Game Loft, $100; Hospice of Waldo County, $300; LifeFlight Foundation, amended to $510 (from $0); New Hope Mid Coast, $750; Spectrum Generations, $584; Waldo Community Action Partners, $1,911; American Red Cross, $500; Garry Owen House, $500 (amended from $250); Waldo County Woodshed, $1,000 (amended from $0); and Belfast Soup Kitchen, $500 (amended from $0).
Overall, the total municipal budget from taxes, not including school or county taxes, increased by 2.53% to $859,589. The meeting adjourned at 12:30 p.m., followed by a family-style lunch at the Union Harvest Grange.