Town meetings coming up May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Republican Journal The following municipalities have scheduled their annual town meetings in May and June:Islesboro – Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m., G. H. Kinnicutt Center.Monroe – Monday, June 5, 6 p.m., Town Hall.Lincolnville – Election Tuesday, June 13; town meeting Thursday, June 15, Town Office.Winterport – Election Tuesday, June 13, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Victoria Grant Civic Center; town meeting Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m., Wagner Middle School.Stockton Springs – Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m., lower level, Town Hall.Northport – Voting Saturday, June 17; town meeting Monday, June 19, 6:30 p.m., Edna Drinkwater School.