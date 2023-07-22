For over 16 years I traveled from Unity to Belfast for work five or six days per week; I think I could still get there with my eyes closed.
To make the ride more interesting I would take my foot off the gas pedal at the top of the hill in Knox and see how far I could coast. I got pulled over one morning because of the speed I had built up. Actually I didn't get pulled over ... when I saw the police officer hit his brakes to turn around I did the nice thing and pulled myself over and waited for him. No, I didn't get a ticket!
Effective July 28, our administrative assistant, Kari Hunt, is resigning from the Town Office. Deputy Anne Goodblood will be staying on a few more days, but she will also be leaving. Make sure to stop in and wish them good luck in their future endeavors. The Select Board is looking to fill that position along with an opportunity for a code enforcement officer.
The special town meeting on the 29th has been canceled. No new date has been set.
I finally got around to getting you the figures about the school budget's impact on Unity. Our total is $1.56M, which is up $108k from last year, or an additional $9k/month. That means our monthly payment to Regional School Unit 3 equals approximately $130k. There are multiple factors that go into these figures.
Chicken Barbecue sponsored by American Legion Post 50 on Saturday, July 29, serving noon until gone. Dine in or take out at 108 Windemere Lane. $12 per meal includes a half-chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, roll, chips, dessert and a beverage. These guys know how to barbecue some chicken and the homemade baked beans are scrumptious!
Friday, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Stone Tree Farm & Cidery is welcoming The Robin’s Nest for their first-ever “Flower and Sip” event! Build your own mixed summer fresh flower arrangement and have a glass of wine for $40. As the flowers being perishable, they do ask you to message (Facebook) or call them, (207) 948-8082, to reserve your spot and pay for the class ahead of time.
Unity Union Church has about 26 pews to sell that survived the fire. Let them know if you are interested, please. Contact Bill Russell for details.
Fifteen volunteers ventured out on the lake Saturday, July 15, to participate in Maine Audubon's 40th annual Loon Count. Twelve adults and seven juveniles were counted Alas, no chicks were sighted during the 30-minute event! This year's count puts the number back up to the average on the lake compared to the 2022 count of 11.
The healthy number of juveniles is a good sign for the future. However, the lack of chicks, which may be due to flooding nests, is troubling.
Freedom’s Chris Letourneau has risen through the ranks of NASCAR pit teams to become the car chief of Cole Custer’s No. 00 car in the Xfinity Series. He joined Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Custer’s team in December after stops with Joe Gibbs Racing and Petty GMS Motorsports. He would like to win his third Xfinity Series Championship.
I've known Chris since he was a child and would come into the old Homestead Restaurant with Stan Meserve. He raced at Unity before moving south. I remember cheering him on for his first win even though he and my brother competed in the same class.
“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” — Mother Theresa