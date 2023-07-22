Republican Journal

For over 16 years I traveled from Unity to Belfast for work five or six days per week; I think I could still get there with my eyes closed.

To make the ride more interesting I would take my foot off the gas pedal at the top of the hill in Knox and see how far I could coast. I got pulled over one morning because of the speed I had built up. Actually I didn't get pulled over ... when I saw the police officer hit his brakes to turn around I did the nice thing and pulled myself over and waited for him. No, I didn't get a ticket!

