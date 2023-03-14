BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between Mar. 3. 27 and Mar 10, 2023:
Dustin Stimpson, 39, Warren, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 10 years in jail with all but 4 years suspended, four years’ probation.
Rachel Erin Gardner, 37, Winterport, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, $400 fine, 30 days in jail.
Deanna Lenfest, 43, Unity, assault, $700 fine.
Adam Berry, 45, Bangor, operating under the influence (drugs or combination), $500 fine, license suspended 150 days, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed, display of suspended driver’s license, dismissed.
Stephen Larrabee II, 48, Brooks, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine with $250 suspended, violation of conditions of release, seven days in jail, operating after habitual offender revocation (one prior), $1000 fine, $1000 suspended, six months in jail, operating after habitual offender revocation (prior), $1000 fine, 42 months in jail with all but nine month suspended, two years’ probation, illegal possession of a firearm, six months in jail, passing a roadblock, dismissed, failing to stop for an officer, 60 days in jail, driving to endanger, $575 fine – suspended, license suspended 30 days, violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail.
Daniel L. Pelletier, 62, Freedom, failing to extinguish fire, dismissed.
Arthur Norwood Seger, 67, Winterport, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, 72 hours in jail, license suspended 150 days.
Gregory L. Libby, 32, Belfast, failing to stop for an officer, seven days in jail, operating while license suspended or revoked (OUI), $600 fine, seven days in jail, license suspended one year, attaching false plates, dismissed.
Neil W. Kirby, 26, Waldo, criminal trespass, $300 fine.
Tanner C. Luther, 26, Montville, speeding 30+ miles over the limit, $600 fine.
Samuel J. Walker, 27, Troy, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, 72 hours in jail, license suspended 150 days.