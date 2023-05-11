Waldo County deed transfers May 11, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Republican Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following Waldo County deed transfers were recorded from April 27 to May 4, 2023:BelfastMargaret K. Campbell and Christopher S. Campbell to Michael Schwimmer and Marina Schwimmer.Nightfall Inn PLLP to Garrett N. Simmons and Kimberly S. Simmons.Mary L. McKinnon to Mary L. McKinnon and Dorinda Weeks.Loren E. Carbone to Alexander T. Carbone.BurnhamMarie E. Caron to Nicholas Gantner.Cynthia Ervin and Karl Ervin to Larry L. Harris Jr.FrankfortDavid C. Whitmore Jr. and Donna R. Whitmore to Jonathan Michael Dow.Earl R. Anderson Jr. to Ryan Pulis.Ryan Pulis to Earl R. Anderson Jr.Ryan Pulis to Vipin Sachdeva.FreedomGary Finley Nettleton to Trevanion John Grenfell.LincolnvilleAmy LaCouture and David LaCouture to Daniel Sean Donovan Trust and Jennifer Leader Donovan Trust.MonroeWalter T. Birkbeck to Walter T. Birkbeck and Jean E. LaFreniere.MontvilleAllen’s Blueberry Freezer Inc. of Ellsworth to Friends of Haystack Mountain L3C.Stephen R. Mathieson Estate to Sheree Mathieson.No LocationMaia Properties LLC to Kaly J. Rumery and Shawn M. Rumery.NorthportThomas J. Schleicher and Jacqueline L. Schleicher to Pine Forest House LLC.PalermoHenry E. Holden to Alexis W. Thongdeng.SearsmontKaly J. Rumery and Shawn M. Rumery to Matthew Robert Garand and Skye Ellen Waterson.Sarah E. Nelson and James A. Nelson to Hunter J. Loring.SearsportTown of Searsport to Dan Ford.John M. Allen Revocable Trust to Charles L. Allen Revocable Trust.Barbara L. Allen Trust to Charles L. Allen Revocable Trust.Merrithew Hills Bennington Estate to Joel H. Bennington, Eliza Kozlowski and George B. Bennington.Stockton SpringsKevin Jerram and Allison Jerram to Kevin Jerram.Dorothy S. Martin Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Haute Point LLC.El Morse and Wesley Cotton to Wesley Cotton and Colton Mackenzie.Jeffrey B. Stout to Hannah J. Kaleebi and Gray D. Kaelin.SwanvilleGuy Robert Porter Jr. Estate to Kathryn R. Hutchinson.ThorndikePaul A. Dyer to Wayne Robert Pitre.UnityPeter M. Viets and Phylliss M. Viets to Paul Wayne Ponte.David L. Starbird to Tim Starbird. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Popular Former Searsport fire chief gets deferred disposition for receiving stolen property Waldo County deed transfers Council appoints new city committee RSU 3 Board approves dress code changes Trunk is optional Local Events Biz Briefs COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING JUNE 10TH! First National Bank celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week Annual Kid’s Day Event at Pope Memorial Humane Society – This Weekend! On behalf of us all, Thank You! Who’s Sponsoring Trekkers in 2023 More Biz Briefs Biz Offers Great gift ideas for Mom! COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING — June 10th! Tomorrow We Hop!! Indoor Yard Sale @ Belfast United Methodist Church Countdown has begun, are you coming? More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists