It is with great enthusiasm that I write this column on behalf of our beautiful town. Born and raised in Winterport, my roots run deep here! I'm a third-generation Winterport resident (Patterson/Parks).
Some of you may know me from teaching at Wagner Middle School; I taught English language arts in Regional School Unit 22 for 22 years. Since that time, my husband and I have started new adventures, including Christmas tree farming!
I am now "retired" from teaching full-time and am looking forward to getting more involved with our community. I hope to be able to use this opportunity to do my part to help keep us all informed about important events in our town. I will do my best to share important dates and town events, but will need your help.
Mark your calendars for the fourth annual Winterport Blueberry Festival! This Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., the lawn of the Union Meeting House will be bustling with family-fun activities. There will be a dunk chair, pie-eating contests, raffles, and children’s games. The Odd Fellows will be serving food and hosting a corn hole tournament! The festival welcomes the sounds of Dirigo Express featuring Winterport’s own Richard Silver. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6.
Memorial Library news
The library is very busy this summer! Hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The children’s summer reading program, “Be Kind to Animals,” is offering free yoga for children Friday, Aug. 4, 10-11am. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 19, Bess the Book Bus (free, new, children’s books!) and Darlings Ice Cream Truck will be making a stop at the library (donations welcome).
Additionally, Maine State Park day passes and Discovery Museum family day passes are available to check out throughout the summer. For more library information, please call 223-5540 or like Winterport Memorial Library on Facebook.
Food Cupboard
The Neighbor’s Food Cupboard Pantry is open on Wednesdays at the Victoria Grant Center (lower level). For more information about the food cupboard, please call 223-4005 or 223-9951.
Transfer Station
If you have been to the transfer station lately, you may have noticed that the 2nd Time Around Building is not always open. They are currently looking for a few more volunteers to help fill the time slots. If you are interested, please touch base with Randy Kenneson at the transfer station.
Welcome
Finally, for those who may not know, Casey Ashey, a former Waldo County detective, is our town manager. Welcome, Casey! More information can be found about Casey in our Town Report and at winterportmaine.gov.
Other dates to note
Tuesday, Aug. 8: Town Council, 7 p.m. at the Town Office
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Assessor’s Board, 4 p.m. at the Town Office
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Rec. Department, 6:30 p.m. at the Victoria Grant Center.