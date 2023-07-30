Republican Journal

It is with great enthusiasm that I write this column on behalf of our beautiful town. Born and raised in Winterport, my roots run deep here! I'm a third-generation Winterport resident (Patterson/Parks).

Some of you may know me from teaching at Wagner Middle School; I taught English language arts in Regional School Unit 22 for 22 years. Since that time, my husband and I have started new adventures, including Christmas tree farming!

