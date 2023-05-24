BELFAST — Middle school track-and-field athletes from 11 institutions of higher learning, geographically from Wiscasset to Searsport, a distance of 60 miles, converged on Tuesday, May 23 for the Busline League championships at Belfast Area High School.
And after a handful of regular-season meets to prepare and an amazing performance in the championships, Camden-Rockport Middle School reigned supreme with team victories.
Photos from the championship meet will appear later with this story.
Of course, there were a boatload of individual and relay champions crowned as well from a number of schools.
Among the meet highlights were multiple-event individual winners, led by Schooner Hattie Tyler (100 and 200 meters, long jump, 55-meter hurdles) with four and teammate Braden Beveridge (triple jump, 200 and 400 meters) three.
CRMS' Emmett Milliken (shot put, discus) and THMS' Paisley Hayslip (400 meters, shot put) earned two individual firsts.
The girls team scores were: Camden-Rockport Middle School 185, Troy Howard Howard Middle School of Belfast 99, Boothbay Region Elementary School 79, Medomak Middle School or Waldoboro 54, Oceanside Middle School of Thomaston 27, Great Salt Bay of Damariscotta 16, Jefferson Village School 5, Islesboro Central School, Searsport District Middle School and Wiscasset Middle School no score.
The boys team scores were: Camden-Rockport 253, Troy Howard 71, Medomak 37, Great Salt Bay 30, Islesboro 26, Boothbay 17, Jefferson 16, Oceanside 9, Wiscasset 6, Saint George and Searsport no score.
The Busline League championship girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 1, Hattie Tyler, CRMS, 13.57; 2, Lorelei Parent, Ocean, 14.13; 3, Kiana Kranendonk, THMS, 14.28; 4, Charlotte Abello, GSB, 14.38; 5, Olivia Rittall, Booth, 14.47; 6, Sienna Lee, Med, 14.62; 7, Lauren Lee, GSB, 14.66; 8, Moriah Smith, Booth, 14.70; 9, Nathalie Nelson, CRMS, 14.72; 10, Samantha Cook, THMS, 14.72; 11, Stella McCarthy, THMS, 14.82; 12, Amelia Lincoln, CRMS, 15.06; 13, Ashlyn Haven-Roberts, Wis, 15.45; and 14, Mya Mitchell, THMS, 16.13.
200 meters — 1, Hattie Tyler, CRMS, 27.96; 2, Charlotte Abello, GSB, 29.30; 3, Paisley Hayslip, THMS, 29.61; 4, Lorelei Parent, Ocean, 30.39; 5, Ella McClean, Med, 30.57; 6, Lauren Lee, GSB, 30.75; 7, Stella McCarthy, THMS, 30.77; 8, Harmony Peabody, Jeff, 31.05; 9, Summer Staples, Med, 31.07; 10, Amelia Lincoln, CRMS, 31.13; 11, Ezri Budet, THMS, 31.73; 12, Nathalie Nelson, CRMS, 31.93; 13, Olivia Robbins, THMS, 32.45; 14, Samantha Cook, THMS, 32.46; 15, Abigail Kopishke, Med, 32.90; 16, Esme Tobiasz, CRMS, 33.43; 17, Cora Gates, CRMS, 33.54; 18, Flynn Layton, CRMS, 34.24; and 19, Julia Hart, CRMS, 34.42.
400 meters — 1, Paisley Hayslip, THMS, 1:05.75; 2, Olivia Rittall, Booth, 1:08.99; 3, Cora Gates, CRMS, 1:10.11; 4, Flynn Layton, CRMS, 1:10.83; 5, Acacia Hartley, CRMS, 1:11.87; 6, Nerla Laventure, Booth, 1:12.76; 7, Esme Tobiasz, CRMS, 1:12.98; 8, Ellen Kunkel, CRMS, 1:13.88; 9, Julia Hart, CRMS, 1:13.94; 10, Ezri Budet, THMS, 1:14.44; 11, Tess Kramer, CRMS, 1:14.91; 12, Nathalie Nelson, CRMS, 1:15.14; 13, Katherine McDonald, Jeff, 1:15.28; 14, Amelia Mills, CRMS, 1:15.33; 15, Maddie Bennett, CRMS, 1:16.33; 16, Amelia Constantine, CRMS, 1:16.85; 17, Zoey Bennet, THMS, 1:17.54; 18, Pearl Jane Hall, GSB, 1:18.87; 19, Aspen Miller, THMS, 1:18.93; 20, Cate Middleton, CRMS, 1:19.42; 21, Jocelyn Murphy, THMS, 1:19.70; 22, Bella Collamore, GSB, 1:21.13; and 23, Piper Brenton, CRMS, 1:22.17.
800 meters — 1, Summer Staples, Med, 2:41.10; 2, Flynn Layton, CRMS, 2:44.15; 3, Cora Gates, CRMS, 2:44.95; 4, Acacia Hartley, CRMS, 2:49.27; 5, Maddie Bennett, CRMS, 2:49.34; 6, Elise Talty, CRMS, 2:54.96; 7, Sienna Lee, Med, 2:57.21; 8, Ailin McPherey, THMS, 2:58.70; 9, Julia Hart, CRMS, 2:59.25; 10, Ava Pease, CRMS, 2:59.29; 11, Cate Middleton, CRMS, 3:03.21; 12, Jordan Wight, THMS, 3:08.27; 13, Ceri Mullen, CRMS, 3:12.32; 14, Ellen Kunkel, CRMS, 3:12.83; 15, Eva Vickerman, CRMS, 3:13.11; 16, Soleil Jacques, CRMS, 3:15.07; 17, Chloe Egan, CRMS, 3:15.53; and 18, Audrey Heyniger, CRMS, 3:16.92.
1,600 meters — 1, Flynn Layton, CRMS, 5:48.90; 2, Maddie Bennett, CRMS, 6:03.14; 3, Emelia Moitoso, THMS, 6:16.12; 4, Cate Middleton, CRMS, 6:16.85; 5, Elise Talty, CRMS, 6:17.70; 6, Zoey Bennet, THMS, 6:21.21; 7, Bella Collamore, GSB, 6:31.31; 8, Esme Tobiasz, CRMS, 6:34.62; 9, Ellen Kunkel, CRMS, 6:40.64; 10, Amelia Constantine, CRMS, 6:41.41; 11, Piper Brenton, CRMS, 6:44.64; 12, Chloe Egan, CRMS, 6:50.05; 13, Audrey Heyniger, CRMS, 6:50.27; 14, Julia Hart, CRMS, 6:50.64; 15, Pearl Jane Hall, GSB, 6:52.46; 16, Ceri Mullen, CRMS, 6:52.98; 17, Tess Kramer, CRMS, 6:57.70; 18, Soleil Jacques, CRMS, 6:59.88; and 19, Adelaide Morris, Med, 7:05.98.
55-meter hurdles — 1, Hattie Tyler, CRMS, 9.95; 2, Samantha Cook, THMS, 10.76; 3, Olivia Robbins, THMS, 10.92; 4, Alison Sylvester, CRMS, 11.25; 5, Ella McClean, Med, 11.28; 6, Acacia Hartley, CRMS, 11.51; 7, June Noyes, THMS, 11.55; 8, Cora Gates, CRMS, 11.55; 9, Cate Middleton, CRMS, 11.57; 10, Abigail Kopishke, Med, 11.61; 11, Lauren Lee, GSB, 11.62; 12, Lila Effird, CRMS, 11.63; and 13, Fauna Appell, GSB, 12.08.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Medomak, 55.84; 2, Troy Howard, 56.32; 3, Camden-Rockport, 56.75; 4, Boothbay, 58.51; 5, Great Salt Bay, 1:01.71; 6, Jefferson, 1:03.50; 7, Searsport, 1:06.94; and 8, Oceanside, 1:14.53.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Camden-Rockport, 4:51.71; 2, Troy Howard, 4:53.26; 3, Boothbay, 5:32.77; 4, Jefferson, 5:35.12; 5, Medomak, 5:44.64; 6, Great Salt Bay, 5:50.61; and 7, Oceanside, 6:47.87.
High jump — 1, Ella McClean, Med, 4-08; 2, Zuriel Smith, Booth, 4-4; 3, Moriah Smith, Booth, 4-4; 4, Abigail Kopishke, Med, 4-2; 5, Emelia Moitoso, THMS, 4-0; 6, Greta Venghiattis, CRMS, 4-0; 7, Kali McGary, THMS, and Sienna Lee, Med, 3-10; 9, Elsa Schwalm, Lauren Spear, CRMS, and Adeline Braga, Sears, 3-8; and 12, Alison Sylvester, CRMS, Shelby Traves, Sears, and Ibis Bird, THMS, 3-6.
Long jump — 1, Hattie Tyler, CRMS, 15-2; 2, Ella McClean, Med, 13-9.25; 3, Stella McCarthy, THMS, 13-1.5; 4, Lorelei Parent, Ocean, 13-0; 5, Moriah Smith, Booth, 12-3.25; 6, Sienna Lee, Med, 12-1.5; 7, Summer Staples, Med, 11-8.5; 8, Vienna Ting, THMS, 11-8; 9, Mya Mitchell, THMS, 11-4; 10, Greta Venghiattis, CRMS, 10-11.5; 11, Aspen Miller, THMS, 10-10; 12, Ashlyn Haven-Roberts, Wis, 10-9; and 13, Kiana Kranendonk, THMS, 9-1.
Triple jump — 1, Lorelei Parent, Ocean, 29-7; 2, Moriah Smith, Booth, 28-0.5; 3, Amelia Constantine, CRMS, 26-11; 4, Nathalie Nelson, CRMS, 24-10; 5, Maya Catapano-Kangas, Med, 22-9.5; 6, Ella Chase, THMS, 22-1; 7, Tilia Meinersman, Med, 21-11.5; 8, Elise Talty, CRMS, 21-11; 9, Acacia Hartley, CRMS, 21-9.5; 10, Amelia Mills, CRMS, 21-8; 11, Kara Croce, CRMS, 21-4.5; 12, Maddie Bennett, CRMS, 20-2.5; 13, Megan Santiago, Ocean, 19-7; 14, Charlotte Martinelli, THMS, 18-2.5; 15, Piper Brenton, CRMS, 17-5; and 16, Anna Cheesman, Med, 16-5.
Shot put — 1, Paisley Hayslip, THMS, 29-11.5; 2, Marley Beauchene, CRMS, 28-0; 3, Zuriel Smith, Booth, 25-01; 4, Cleo Johndro, CRMS, 24-0.75; 5, Amelia Lincoln, CRMS, 23-7.5; 6, Jessica Raburn, Booth, 22-10.75; 7, Shayla Pheng, Jeff, 22-7.25; 8, Maggie Effird, CRMS, 22-3.75; 9, Acacia Widmer, CRMS, 21-11; 10, Adelaide Morris, Med, 21-9.75; 11, Paige Greene-Morse, Jeff, 21-7.5; 12, Amelia Mills, CRMS, 21-5.5; 13, Kara Croce, CRMS, 21-3.5; 14, Eva Vickerman, CRMS, 20-11.75; 15, Summer Staples, Med, 19-5.25; 16, Natalie Clark, CRMS, 19-0.5; and 17, Tilia Meinersman, Med, 18-1.
Discus — 1, Marley Beauchene, CRMS, 67-9; 2, Zuriel Smith, Booth, 65-10; 3, Cleo Johndro, CRMS, 55-5; 4, Jessica Raburn, Booth, 55-3; 5, Amelia Lincoln, CRMS, 55-2; 6, Ibis Bird, THMS, 53-3; 7, Lila Effird, CRMS, 51-0; 8, Alison Sylvester, CRMS, 50-9; 9, Tilia Meinersman, Med, 50-8; 10, Olivia Robbins, THMS, 49-1; 11, Acacia Widmer, CRMS, 47-8; 12, Adeline Braga, Sears, 47-1; 13, Shayla Pheng, Jeff, 42-11; 14, Adaline Barter, Booth, 42-10; 15, Mia Summers, CRMS, 42-9; 16, Eva Vickerman, CRMS, 42-6; 17, Emma Robbins, Ocean, 42-4; 18, Elsa Schwalm, CRMS, 39-5; 19, Olivia Carlson, Booth, 38-0; and 19, Ruthann Waltz, Jeff, 38-0.
Turbo javelin — 1, Ibis Bird, THMS, 72-0; 2, Marley Beauchene, CRMS, 71-1; 3, Zuriel Smith, Booth, 63-1; 4, Alison Sylvester, CRMS, 62-7; 5, Elise Talty, CRMS, 61-8; 6, Adaline Barter, Booth, 54-0; 7, Gigi Blake, Booth, 52-4; 8, Anneka Egeland, CRMS, 50-10; 9, Tilia Meinersman, Med, 49-8; 10, Steve Allen, GSB, 46-8; 11, Kali McGary, THMS, 45-8; 12, Ava Pease, CRMS, 44-5; 13, Rowan Witbeck, CRMS, 43-0; 14, Eva Vickerman, CRMS, 41-1; and 15, Maggie Effird, CRMS, 40-2.
800-meter racewalk — 1, Lucy Trumbauer, CRMS, 4:40.68; 2, Alana Lacourse, Booth, 4:43.03; 3, Addi Sawyer, THMS, 4:53.65; 4, Jordan Wight, THMS, 4:53.81; 5, Ana Cabot, Med, 5:03.73; 6, Emma Monahan, Ocean, 5:08.50; 7, Natalie Flagg, Booth, 5:14.69; 8, Soleil Jacques, CRMS, 5:16.32; 9, Ceri Mullen, CRMS, 5:21.26; 10, Aurora Peabody, Jeff, 5:24.65; 11, Alora Stewart, Ocean, 5:29.77; 12, Skyler Spofford, Booth, 5:30.34; 13, Adelaide Morris, Med, 5:31.99; 14, Allison Smart, Booth, 5:33.78; 15, Natalie Clark, CRMS, 5:35.14; 16, Olivia Carlson, Booth, 5:35.21; 17, Shelby Traves, Sears, 5:36.28; 18, Anneka Egeland, CRMS, 5:39.06; 19, Scout Stradley, CRMS, 5:39.72; and 20, Lilith Every-Blanchard, Jeff, 5:53.11.
The Busline League championship boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 1, Jaykob Zollman, Isles, 12.78; 2, Forest Storer, GSB, 12.86; 3, Braden Beveridge, CRMS, 12.92; 4, Alex Benjamin, THMS, 12.96; 5, Bear Grandy, GSB, 13.03; 6, Cayden Dinneen, CRMS, 13.38; 7, Mason Contakos, CRMS, 13.40; 8, Colton McKellar-Massey, CRMS, 13.62; 9, Aiden Haven-Roberts, Wis, 13.76; 10, Leif Gentalen, StG, 13.78; 11, Evan Rush, Med, 13.81; 12, Braden Bessey, GSB, 13.85; 13, Gabe Sagaas, THMS, 13.97; 14, Isaac Fanslau, Booth, 14.19; and 15, Theo Fowler, THMS, 14.71.
200 meters — 1, Braden Beveridge, CRMS, 26.49; 2, Alex Benjamin, THMS, 26.99; 3, Bear Grandy, GSB, 27.43; 4, Will Meyer, CRMS, 27.89; 5, Cayden Dinneen, CRMS, 27.99; 6, Forest Storer, GSB, 28.72; 7, Evan Rush, Med, 29.20; 8, Braden Bessey, GSB, 29.26; 9, Silas Moody, CRMS, 29.60; 10, James Fox, Med, 29.83; 11, Gabe Sagaas, THMS, 30.01; 12, Graham Stoughton, CRMS, 30.20; 13, Seth Woodrow, THMS, 30.57; 14, Elijah River, CRMS, 30.77; 15, William Trainor, Med, 30.78; 16, Aiden Haven-Roberts, Wis, 30.81; 17, Trevor Hall, Jeff, 31.05; and 18, Cole Nowell, CRMS, 31.22.
400 meters — 1, Braden Beveridge, CRMS, 59.21; 2, Nico Valliancourt, THMS, 1:01.56; 3, Soren Johnson, CRMS, 1:01.58; 4, Will Meyer, CRMS, 1:01.61; 5, Forest Storer, GSB, 1:01.77; 6, Carver Heyniger, CRMS, 1:03.52; 7, Silas Moody, CRMS, 1:04.19; 8, Graham Stoughton, CRMS, 1:05.05; 9, Isaac Fanslau, Booth, 1:05.48; 10, William Trainor, Med, 1:06.10; 11, Mason Contakos, CRMS, 1:06.36; 12, Tyler Waldrop, Jeff, 1:06.56; 13, Leif Gentalen, StG, 1:06.72; 14, Aiden Haven-Roberts, Wis, 1:06.99; 15, Cole Nowell, CRMS, 1:07.40; 16, Elijah River, CRMS, 1:07.97; 17, Caleb Waldrop, Jeff, 1:08.19; 18, James Fox, Med, 1:09.34; 19, Lucas Gupta, CRMS, 1:11.73; 20, Ben Pio, CRMS, 1:11.88; 21, Owen Tomalty, THMS, 1:13.08; 22, Blaise Eddyblouin, GSB, 1:13.44; 23, Aron Geddes, Booth, 1:14.59; 24, Finn Adams, Ocean, 1:15.44; 25, John Bell, Ocean, 1:15.51; 26, Baxter Thackeray, CRMS, 1:15.74; 27, Dario Ravelli, CRMS, 1:17.30; and 28, Landen Carballo, Ocean, 1:20.11.
800 meters — 1, Graham Stoughton, CRMS, 2:32.94; 2, Cole Nowell, CRMS, 2:34.38; 3, Isaac Palmer, CRMS, 2:35.34; 4, Soren Johnson, CRMS, 2:35.95; 5, Aj Crocker, Booth, 2:35.97; 6, Jack Stephenson, CRMS, 2:37.79; 7, Colby Daigle, Med, 2:39.68; 8, Carver Heyniger, CRMS, 2:41.88; 9, Eli Field, Isles, 2:51.64; 10, Baxter Thackeray, CRMS, 2:52.01; 11, Dmitri Bayadsy, Ocean, 2:52.96; 12, Oliver Nowak, CRMS, 2:53.01; 13, Ethan Clark, Booth, 2:56.43; 14, Dario Ravelli, CRMS, 2:56.71; 15, Rhy LaBelle, CRMS, 2:57.86; 16, Grant Morrison, CRMS, 2:58.16; 17, Alden Hall, GSB, 2:59.23; 18, Asher Hatch, Ocean, 2:59.63; 19, Avery Redfern, CRMS, 3:00.09; 20, Dexter Hedstrom, CRMS, 3:00.49; 21, Patrick Seely, CRMS, 3:00.94; and 22, Nicholas Rogers, Med, 3:01.03.
1,600 meters — 1, Will Meyer, CRMS, 5:00.60; 2, Graham Stoughton, CRMS, 5:30.61; 3, Isaac Palmer, CRMS, 5:30.90; 4, Colby Daigle, Med, 5:35.96; 5, Jack Stephenson, CRMS, 5:38.92; 6, Aj Crocker, Booth, 5:41.94; 7, Keagan Urey, CRMS, 5:44.62; 8, Cooper Powell, Jeff, 5:49.22; 9, Benjo Wyman, CRMS, 6:02.47; 10, Landon Coombs, THMS, 6:03.35; 11, Dmitri Bayadsy, Ocean, 6:07.61; 12, Balian Mortensen, THMS, 6:12.75; 13, Ethan Clark, Booth, 6:13.63; 14, Avery Redfern, CRMS, 6:14.95; 15, Asher Hatch, Ocean, 6:26.48; and 16, Oliver Oldrin, CRMS, 6:27.93.
55-meter hurdles — 1, Mason Contakos, CRMS, 9.82; 2, Soren Johnson, CRMS, 10.30; 3, Colton McKellar-Massey, CRMS, 10.49; 4, Lucas Gupta, CRMS, 11.15; 5, Benjo Wyman, CRMS, 11.18; 6, Hector Clayton, CRMS, 11.23; and 7, Trevor Hall, Jeff, 12.24.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Camden-Rockport, 52.57; 2, Great Salt Bay, 54.34; 3, Troy Howard, 55.85; 4, Medomak, 57.73; 5, Boothbay, 1:01.25; 6, Jefferson, 1:01.40; and 7, Oceanside, 1:05.42.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Camden-Rockport, 4:32.25; 2, Boothbay, 4:53.32; 3, Troy Howard, 4:53.70; 4, Jefferson, 5:12.91; 5, Great Salt Bay, 5:25.94; 6, Oceanside, 5:33.20; and 7, Medomak, 5:35.50.
High jump — 1, Jaykob Zollman, Isles, 5-4; 2, Alex Benjamin, THMS, 5-2; 3, Isaac Palmer, CRMS, 5-0; 4, Cooper Powell, Jeff, 4-10; 5, Elijah River, CRMS, 4-6; 6, Trevor Hall, Jeff, 4-4; 7, Ben Pio, Hector Clayton, and Jack Stephenson, CRMS, 4-4; and 10, Finley Conover, Isles, 4-4.
Long jump — 1, Evan Rush, Med, 14-11.5; 2, Colton McKellar-Massey, CRMS, 14-7; 3, Aiden Haven-Roberts, Wis, 14-4; 4, Theo Fowler, THMS, 14-1.5; 5, Will Meyer, CRMS, 14-0; 6, Braden Bessey, GSB, 13-7; 7, Trevor Hall, Jeff, 13-5.5; 8, Forest Storer, GSB, 13-5; 9, Cooper Powell, Jeff, 13-4; 10, Tyler Waldrop, Jeff, 13-3.5; 11, Hector Clayton, CRMS, 13-3.5; 12, Jaykob Zollman, Isles, 13-2.5; 13, Colby Daigle, Med, 12-9; 14, Carver Heyniger, CRMS, 12-6.5; 15, Oslo Ting, THMS, 12-4; 16, John Bell, Ocean, 11-11.5; 17, Lucas Gupta, CRMS, 11-10; 18, James Fox, Med, 11-9; 19, Nicholas Rogers, Med, 11-8; 20, Benjo Wyman, CRMS, 11-6; 21, Avery Redfern, CRMS, 11-5; 22, Ethan Clark, Booth, 11-2.5; 23, Curtis Hall, Ocean, 10-9; and 24, Oliver Oldrin, CRMS, 10-8.5.
Triple jump — 1, Braden Beveridge, CRMS, 33-11; 2, Evan Rush, Med, 32-0.5; 3, Cooper Powell, Jeff, 30-0.5; 4, Carver Heyniger, CRMS, 29-1; 5, Hector Clayton, CRMS, 28-6; 6, Keagan Urey, CRMS, 28-2; 7, Benjo Wyman, CRMS, 27-6.5; 8, Colby Daigle, Med, 26-7; 9, Dario Ravelli, CRMS, 26-4.5; 10, Soren Johnson, CRMS, 26-4; 11, Nicholas Rogers, Med, 25-8; 12, Tyler Waldrop, Jeff, 25-4; 13, Oliver Oldrin, CRMS, 24-10.5; 14, Jack Stephenson, CRMS, 24-5.5; 15, Elijah Smith, Booth, 24-4.5; 16, Avery Redfern, CRMS, 23-7; 17, Liam McNaughton, Jeff, 23-2; 18, Jameson Fournier, Ocean, 22-9; 19, Logan Snyder, CRMS, 22-7; 20, Baxter Thackeray, CRMS, 22-6.5; 21, James Falconer, THMS, 22-4; 22, Lucas Baker, Med, 22-3; 23, Connor Dowd, CRMS, 21-9.5; 24, Trey Belcher, CRMS, 21-4; and 25, Dexter Hedstrom, CRMS, 21-1.
Shot put — 1, Emmett Milliken, CRMS, 33-2.25; 2, Gabe Wagner, THMS, 31-10.75; 3, Anthonie Fairbrother, THMS, 31-8.75; 4, Gabe Robertson, Ocean, 30-10.5; 5, Silas Moody, CRMS, 30-5.5; 6, Andrew Flanders, Med, 29-4.5; 7, Brayden Fogg, Ocean, 28-9; 8, Nio Small, Wis, 25-9.25; 9, Caleb Waldrop, Jeff, 22-11.25; and 10, Torin Lally, Med, 21-7.
Discus — 1, Emmett Milliken, CRMS, 97-5; 2, Anthonie Fairbrother, THMS, 95-8; 3, Silas Moody, CRMS, 92-9; 4, Gabe Wagner, THMS, 84-0; 5, Andrew Flanders, Med, 78-7; 6, Elijah River, CRMS, 71-7; 7, Eric Dawson, Sears, 69-2; 8, Gabe Robertson, Ocean, 69-2; 9, Eli Field, Isles, 63-10; 10, Aron Geddes, Booth, 61-4; 11, Ian Lucas, THMS, 60-0; 12, Seth Woodrow, THMS, 58-7; 13, Miles Bryant, THMS, 57-7; 14, Nicholas Rogers, Med, 57-2; 15, Elijah Smith, Booth, 57-0; and 16, Nio Small, Wis, 55-0.
Turbo javelin — 1, Cayden Dinneen, CRMS, 124-4; 2, Emmett Milliken, CRMS, 109-6; 3, Jaykob Zollman, Isles, 105-3; 4, Aron Geddes, Booth, 103-9; 5, Brayden Fogg, Ocean, 98-2; 6, Anthonie Fairbrother, THMS, 92-4; 7, Colton McKellar-Massey, CRMS, 90-10; 8, Isaac Palmer, CRMS, 88-9; 9, Andrew Flanders, Med, 87-7; 10, Theo Fowler, THMS, 85-10; 11, Gabe Robertson, Ocean, 85-7; 12, Curtis Drake, GSB, 84-8; 13, John Bell, Ocean, 81-6; 14, Curtis Hall, Ocean, 81-1; 15, Ian Lucas, THMS, 78-8; 16, Nico Valliancourt, THMS, 74-5; 17, Tyler Waldrop, Jeff, 74-5; 18, Finley Conover, Isles, 73-8; 19, Dario Ravelli, CRMS, 70-9; 20, Owen Tomalty, THMS, 70-3; 21, Victor Clayton, CRMS, 69-10; 22, Caleb Bates, Booth, 67-1; 23, Lucian Densmore, THMS, 66-4; 24, Quin Smith, CRMS, 65-9; 25, Jackson Zehm, Booth, 64-1; 26, Elijah Smith, Booth, 63-10; 27, Sam Pike, CRMS, 61-5; 28, Eric Dawson, Sears, 58-6; 29, Griffin Williamson, Ocean, 54-7; and 30, Lucas Gupta, CRMS, 50-8.
800-meter racewalk — 1, Baxter Thackeray, CRMS, 4:01.00; 2, Riley Johnson, Med, 4:49.65; 3, Trey Belcher, CRMS, 4:50.63; 4, Gryphon Beauchene, CRMS, 4:55.48; 5, Jameson Fournier, Ocean, 4:58.69; 6, Landon Barrus, CRMS, 5:07.79; 7, Connor Dowd, CRMS, 5:10.79; 8, Patrick Seely, CRMS, 5:11.73; 9, Cole Brooks, Jeff, 5:42.16; 10, James Fox, Med, 5:44.53; 11, Freddy Burnaska, CRMS, 5:44.76; 12, Brendan Reed, Med, 5:46.64; and 13, Torin Lally, Med, 6:03.84.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.