Republican Journal

BELFAST — Middle school track-and-field athletes from 11 institutions of higher learning, geographically from Wiscasset to Searsport, a distance of 60 miles, converged on Tuesday, May 23 for the Busline League championships at Belfast Area High School.

And after a handful of regular-season meets to prepare and an amazing performance in the championships, Camden-Rockport Middle School reigned supreme with team victories.